PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Critical Comparison

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PayPal and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 2 14 17 0 2.45 Fiserv 1 2 21 1 2.88

PayPal presently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.52%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $207.36, suggesting a potential upside of 53.65%. Given Fiserv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than PayPal.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $31.80 billion 2.05 $4.15 billion $4.68 14.59 Fiserv $20.46 billion 3.59 $3.13 billion $5.99 22.53

This table compares PayPal and Fiserv”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Fiserv. PayPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 14.49% 25.35% 6.30% Fiserv 16.00% 19.69% 6.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats PayPal on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

