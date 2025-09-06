PBF Energy FY2027 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.83.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 170.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 230.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 276.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,028,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 755,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

