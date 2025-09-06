Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy Rating

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $499.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -10.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.