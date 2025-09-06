Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.35 and traded as high as $53.90. Pegasystems shares last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 1,004,003 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.