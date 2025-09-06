PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $23.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 342,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

