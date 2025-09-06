Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Down 6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.04. 1,529,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,728,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Specifically, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,195 shares in the company, valued at $259,910.45. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perpetua Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,338,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Further Reading

