Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Perrigo Stock Down 2.7%

Perrigo stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 48,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,100.26. This represents a 6.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,729.90. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,863 shares of company stock worth $204,575. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Perrigo by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Perrigo by 54.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Perrigo by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Perrigo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Perrigo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

