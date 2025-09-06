PHINIA Inc. $PHIN Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PHINIA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PHINIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PHINIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PHINIA by 33.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 59,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHIN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

PHINIA Stock Up 0.0%

PHIN stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

