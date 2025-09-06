Phreesia, Inc. $PHR Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,237. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Linetsky sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $518,639.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 174,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,079.46. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

