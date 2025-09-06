Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.66. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plus Therapeutics

In other Plus Therapeutics news, Director Robert P. Lenk acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 139,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,270.23. This represents a 375.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.