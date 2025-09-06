Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 168.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1,970.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 472.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $268.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.49. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.43%.

In other Powell Industries news, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $780,090.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,201. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,308 shares of company stock worth $4,354,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

