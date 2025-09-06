Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 794,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,857,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Powell Max to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.
Powell Max Trading Down 9.6%
About Powell Max
Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.
