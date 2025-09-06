PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

