Primega Group (NASDAQ:PGHL) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Primega Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PGHL – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 44,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,131,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Primega Group Stock Up 0.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Institutional Trading of Primega Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Primega Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Primega Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PGHL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Primega Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Primega Group Company Profile

Primega Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of transportation services through its subsidiary, Primega Construction. Its services include soil and rock transportation, diesel oil trading, and construction works such as excavation and lateral support works and bored piling. The company was founded on April 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

