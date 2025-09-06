Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek purchased 8,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $199,834.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,142,737.88. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,601. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,685 shares of company stock valued at $595,770. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primo Brands by 225.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRMB stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. Primo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

