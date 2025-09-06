Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.84 and last traded at C$6.88. 260,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,022% from the average session volume of 23,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.04.
Prio Company Profile
Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.
