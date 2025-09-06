Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,632.34. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,952.50. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,859 shares of company stock worth $4,257,877. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $60.53 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

