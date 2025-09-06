PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of PS International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.44. 75,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 463,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
PS International Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.
PS International Group Company Profile
PS International Group Ltd. engages in providing logistics and supply chain solutions. The company was founded on September 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
