Pulmonx Corporation $LUNG Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 140.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,209 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.56% of Pulmonx worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 81,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,147,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. D. Boral Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In related news, Director Richard Ferrari sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,995.84. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,896 shares of company stock worth $79,514. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.43. Pulmonx Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. Pulmonx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Corporation will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.