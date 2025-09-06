Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Puma to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Puma from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.
