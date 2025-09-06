Q1 Earnings Estimate for CASI Issued By HC Wainwright

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 148.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,844.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.34% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

