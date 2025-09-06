Q1 Earnings Estimate for HOWL Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOWL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

