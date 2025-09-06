Q1 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Raised by Zacks Research

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in FirstEnergy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 32,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

