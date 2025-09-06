Q2 EPS Estimate for Constellation Brands Reduced by Analyst

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.32. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.49 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.7%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.18 and a 200-day moving average of $175.24. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

