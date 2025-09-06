Q3 Earnings Forecast for H&R Block Issued By Zacks Research

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.22. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.5%

HRB stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. State of Wyoming raised its position in H&R Block by 13,962.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its position in H&R Block by 28.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 13,920.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in H&R Block by 28.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

