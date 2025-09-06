Q4 EPS Estimate for Simon Property Group Reduced by Analyst

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.92.

NYSE SPG opened at $182.05 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.04 and its 200-day moving average is $164.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the purchase, the director owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.83%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

