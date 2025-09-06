Q4 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Boosted by Analyst

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

LBRT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 213.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

