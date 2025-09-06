Q4 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Increased by Northland Capmk

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for WisdomTree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WT. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.19. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,036,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,382.98. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

