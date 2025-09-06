QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in QCR by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 3,042.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,200. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Stock Down 0.6%

QCR stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCRH

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.