Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.91, but opened at $17.00. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 473,852 shares.

The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.The firm had revenue of $495.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Quanex Building Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 13.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $835.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

