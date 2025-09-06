Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the first quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,570,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $298,770,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 188.1% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 114,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 74,471 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.74 and a 200-day moving average of $208.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

