Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $170.37 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.33.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.71. HCI Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $221.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

