Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 220.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,917,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,383 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 266,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.93.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.57. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $393.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.26 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

