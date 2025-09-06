RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. $RMAX Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RE/MAX by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 178,599 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 242,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,247,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

RE/MAX stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $193.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.17. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

