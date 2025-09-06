Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at UBS Group

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 40.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $822.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of ($38.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 120,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 220,316 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 453,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 164,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

