Rep. Cleo Fields Buys Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Amazon.com stock on August 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 8/13/2025.

AMZN stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.13.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 69,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 31,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

