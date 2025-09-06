Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Amazon.com stock on August 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 8/14/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,073,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

