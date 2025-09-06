Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on August 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 8/14/2025.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of PLTR opened at $153.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,666,000 after buying an additional 107,159 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $24,945,543.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,204. This represents a 99.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,990,586 shares of company stock valued at $295,423,583. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

