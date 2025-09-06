Rep. Tim Moore Buys Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on August 7th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Hyster-Yale Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of HY opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

Hyster-Yale Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.90 million. Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hyster-Yale by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Hyster-Yale by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

