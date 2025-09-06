Rep. Tim Moore Buys Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intel stock on August 8th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Intel Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

