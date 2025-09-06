Rep. Tim Moore Buys Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Krispy Kreme stock on August 4th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.6%

DNUT stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 29.33%.The business had revenue of $379.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,867,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 233,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,007,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 1,326,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 522.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 1,756,932 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at $10,591,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 469,506 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $4.75 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

