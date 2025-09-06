Rep. Tim Moore Sells Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Intel stock on August 13th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/15/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 8/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 8/7/2025.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,579,378,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after buying an additional 14,901,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,752,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

