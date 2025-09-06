REV Group, Inc. $REVG Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of REV Group worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. KBC Group NV bought a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.15.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 4.51%.The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

