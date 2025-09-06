Reviewing Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) & ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH)

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Yirendai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yirendai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yirendai and ZKH Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai 21.07% 13.42% 9.73% ZKH Group -2.65% -7.57% -3.59%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai $795.41 million 0.62 $216.77 million $2.06 2.79 ZKH Group $1.20 billion 0.39 -$37.28 million ($0.20) -14.25

This table compares Yirendai and ZKH Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yirendai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZKH Group. ZKH Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yirendai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yirendai and ZKH Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZKH Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than Yirendai.

Volatility and Risk

Yirendai has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZKH Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yirendai beats ZKH Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yirendai

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

