Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.0%

MBLY stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.52. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500,000. This represents a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 54.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2,715.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 464.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

