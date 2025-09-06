Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock Price

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTRE. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortrea

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 98,132 shares in the company, valued at $614,306.32. This trade represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell acquired 9,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,018.10. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 72,354 shares of company stock worth $507,168. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 6,802.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Fortrea by 9,577.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 74.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

