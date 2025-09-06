Roblox’s (RBLX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $127.78 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $14,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 389,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,851,527.75. This trade represents a 27.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $14,556,783.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,047,908 shares of company stock worth $215,580,184. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,720,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,379,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

