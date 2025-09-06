Rocket Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 97,885 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately60% compared to the average daily volume of 61,355 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. North Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 312.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 302.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 251.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.14 and a beta of 2.30. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

