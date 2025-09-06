Rocket Lab’s (RKLB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Rocket Lab has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -101.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 530,230 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,900. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $76,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,365,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,974,780. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,040,446 shares of company stock valued at $27,247,305 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $17,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 2,186.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 338,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab by 52.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 132.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 155.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 785,471 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 478,333 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

