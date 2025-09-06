Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Roku were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1,413,400.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 141,340 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at $6,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 505.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at $5,086,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,067.22. This represents a 60.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $267,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,867.24. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,588 shares of company stock valued at $31,759,978 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.76, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

